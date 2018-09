HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck by 2 separate vehicles Monday night in Haverhill.

Both individuals were rushed to a local hospital, one in serious condition.

Police say one of the drivers did not stop after the accident.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates.

