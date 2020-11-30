2 pedestrians struck by car in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Allston Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the accident near 1270 Commonwealth Avenue transported two people to the hospital, according to police.

One of the victims was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver appeared to remain on scene after the collision. His car showing extensive front-end damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was available.

