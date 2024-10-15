LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Lexington Tuesday.

Massachusetts Avenue was closed to all traffic between Charles Street and Taft Avenue, police reported.

The accident took place at the intersection of Bow Street and Massachusetts Ave.

Both pedestrians were transported to area hospitals.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)