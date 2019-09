BOSTON (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in South Boston Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

The victims’ injuries are unknown at this time.

State police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

No further information has been released.

