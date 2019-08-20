2 pedestrians struck by car in Swampscott, 1 hospitalized

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Swampscott Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Humphrey Street around 8:15 p.m. found two people who had been struck by a car.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver stayed on scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

No further information has been made available.

