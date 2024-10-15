LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck in Lexington Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m., as the truck was turning from Bow Street onto Massachusetts Avenue, authorities said. Drivers experienced traffic delays in the area into the afternoon.

Both pedestrians were transported to area hospitals — one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Witnesses said the two were walking in a crosswalk when they were hit.

“One of my customers went outside and she screamed and came in and said, ‘Call 911, someone just got hit with a car.’ So I called 911 and let them know to get the ambulance,” said Shabana Shaikh, who works nearby.

People working and living nearby came outside to see what had happened.

“We just saw that one person is under the car, near by the tire, and then we saw all ambulances and the police cars come in,” said Viren Shah, who works nearby.

The driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperative with police, officials said.

Investigators took pictures of the truck, measured portions of the road, and recreated the movements of the wheels.

Massachusetts Avenue was closed to all traffic between Charles Street and Taft Avenue for several hours, police reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

