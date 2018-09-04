2 pedestrians struck, injured in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Mattapan on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the accident at the intersection of Morton and Norfolk streets about 2:15 p.m. found two injured pedestrians and spoke with the driver, who stayed on scene, according to police.

Both pedestrians were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

