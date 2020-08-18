2 pedestrians struck, seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were airlifted to a hospital following a serious hit-and-run crash in Natick Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said a woman behind the wheel of of a blue pick-up truck, with two male passengers inside, jumped a curb on Washington Street and pushed a man and woman into a fence around 6:30 p.m., according to a release issued by police.

“This is the worst one I have ever seen,” said Karen Miscia a nurse who witnessed the crash. “I am amazed the woman was still alive.”

Miscia rushed to help the man who was in shock and the woman who was badly injured.

“Both of her legs were extremely compromised,” she said. “She had multiple fractures and open wounds, impaled by a piece of fence.”

Both victims sustained life threatening injuries.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police at 508-647-9500.

