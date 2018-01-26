PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts residents who had been charged with failing to report severe injuries suffered by an 11-month-old child have been cleared of the charges.

A Berkshire Superior Court jury on Thursday acquitted 28-year-old Brett Logan and 35-year-old Karisa Miranda-Ruiz, both of North Adams, of reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors had alleged that they both knew that the child was being abused and did nothing to stop or report it to the proper authorities. Neither was charged with causing the injuries.

The child was brought to the hospital in October 2014 with burns, bruises, and a fractured skull.

Lawyers for Logan and Miranda-Ruiz said the state didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt their clients knew the child was injured.

A third person previously pleaded guilty to using a lighter to burn the child.

