2 people airlifted to Boston hospitals after massive blaze rips through Lowell home

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were airlifted to Boston hospitals after a massive blaze ripped through a multi-family home in Lowell early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Westford Street around 3:30 a.m., collapsing the roof of the house as it appeared to spread to an adjacent building.

Boston MedFlight confirmed that two people were flown to Boston hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Daphne Lopez, who lives in the multi-family home, says her grandmother initially tried to put out the flames but the smoke became too much to handle.

“Her first advice was to go and throw water but I told her, ‘It’s too late. It’s too late.’ She stayed back there trying to open the door, trying to see if the smoke would go away but by the time I went back there, I couldn’t even see her in the smoke, like it was terrible inside, so I know for a fact that this was meant to happen for us to leave and get out safely,” she said.

Lopez says she helped her grandmother and several others get out of the house, adding that about 25 to 30 people live inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

