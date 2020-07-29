2 people arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Fall River couple on charges in connection with an 11-month-old child’s fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

Kevin Baker, 39, and Lynne Servant, 35, are each facing charges including one count of permitting injury to a child, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The child is said to be recovering and in stable condition.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)