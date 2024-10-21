SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Two people are facing charges following the release of about 200 minks from cages at a central Pennsylvania fur farm.

Most of the animals were recovered, according to an official, unlike a similar incident just over a year ago in which thousands of mink were released into the surrounding area.

State police in Northumberland County say troopers were called shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after a report that two people had been caught on camera releasing the minks at the Richard H. Stahl Sons Inc. farm in Rockefeller Township outside of Sunbury.

Two Massachusetts residents were arrested on charges of agricultural vandalism, criminal mischief involving property damage, theft, burglary, trespass and animal cruelty. They were taken to the county jail. The News Item of Shamokin reported that a magisterial district judge set $150,000 cash bail for each and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29.

It was unclear whether either of the defendants have attorneys who could speak for them.

In September 2023, thousands of minks were released from the farm after holes were cut in the fence surrounding it. Police said they were told that about 6,000 to 8,000 minks were released from their pens in the incident.

This time, a perimeter fence kept most, if not all, of the mink on the property, Challis Hobbs of the Fur Commission USA told PennLive.com. Security cameras installed after the 2023 release allowed prompt police notification, Hobbs said.

The commission called the arrests “a major win for farmers targeted by extremist groups.”

Hobbs said farmers face “ongoing harassment, trespassing and threats.” He said the farm participates in a rigorous certification program to meet animal welfare standards, including third-party inspections to ensure compliance.

Farmed mink that are released usually die within 24 to 48 hours due to starvation, predation or accidents such as being struck by vehicles, Hobbs said.

The North American Animal Liberation organization said on its website that it was seeking aid for those arrested.

