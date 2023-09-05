LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody and a third person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a suspected stolen vehicle in Lynn, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m., according to Lynn police.

Lynn police in a statement said officers spotted the suspected stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday. After initially stopping, police said the vehicle fled, leading officers on what police described as a “brief pursuit.”

Police said the suspected stolen vehicle soon crashed into a second car near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Essex Street.

“Two parties fled the suspect vehicle on foot and were apprehended by responding officers,” police said.

A victim in the crash was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the two people taken into custody were a juvenile male from Haverhill and 22-year-old Leanna Rockwood of Boston.

The juvenile was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, leaving the scene of personal injury, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Rockwood was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and possession of a class B drug.

Sources said the juvenile who was arrested was also hospitalized.

Video shared with 7NEWS appeared to show the moment of the crash. Police cruisers are then seen arriving with lights and sirens on moments after the two cars involved in the crash come to a stop.

NEW VIDEO: @7News sources say a car crash in Lynn this morning is connected to a carjacking situation. Sources say 2 people are in custody and 1 was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition after this crash you’ll see in the video below.



Courtesy: Mayas Market pic.twitter.com/5Wj6gVoVu3 — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) September 5, 2023

Separate video shared with 7NEWS showed one car, a white SUV, resting on its roof in the street after the crash. The other car, a black car, was seen with front-end damage in a parking area outside Tony Tipico Restaurant close to the crash site, where a sign appeared to have been knocked down.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

By 9:30 a.m., the cars involved had been removed, though debris and damage were still visible in the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

