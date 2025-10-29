HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in connection to a Haverhill shooting at the beginning of October.

Jonathan Faust, 41, and Roberto Ortego, 33, both of Springfield, each face multiple charges, according to police.

On Thursday, October 2, around 8:46 p.m. in the area of 97 Locust Street, police responded to reports of shots fired.

Police say a 31-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital as a result.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)