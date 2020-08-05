2 people arrested in connection with deadly Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester on Monday, officials said.

Amber Gravel, 27, and Jacob Grice, 35, both of Worcester have been arrested in connection with a shooting on King Street that left a 31-year-old Boston man dead, according to Worcester police.

Graven is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Grice is charged with assault and battery by firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and trafficking in a Class B substance.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

