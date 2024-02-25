WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Friday night in connection with a fatal shooting in Worcester earlier this month, police said.

Members of the Worcester police and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Kidam Oquendo, 21, and Alexis Medeiros, 18, in connection with a Feb. 12 shooting on Shannon Street that left a 17-year-old dead, according to Worcester police.

On February 12th 2024 at about 3:16 AM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of Shannon St for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers arrived on scene and found evidence that shots had been fired but did not locate a victim.

Oquendo is charged with armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery by firearm, possession of a firearm with no license to carry, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Medeiros is charged with Accessory After the Fact and Obstruction of Justice.

