HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing accessory after the fact, murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of an infant in Holyoke earlier this month, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, both of Holyoke, have been charged in connection with the ongoing search for a third suspect in the shooting, Kermith Alvarez, and allegedly assisted him after the shooting, according to the DA’s office.

Rosado-Rosario was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. Galarza is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Their arrests come as the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Holyoke Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section continue to search for Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke.

Law enforcement is asking that If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kermith Alvarez you are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873). ALVAREZ is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and Dangerous.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, has been arraigned by Zoom in connection with the shooting. His bail was revoked on an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court, and held without the right to bail on a charge of murder.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned and also held without the right to bail.

On Oct. 4 around 12:30 p.m. Holyoke police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sergeant Street.

It appears three male suspects were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred. It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus.

This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away.

