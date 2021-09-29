NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after the BMW sedan they were riding slammed into a home in Needham on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Central Avenue around 10 a.m. found the crumpled two-door sedan resting on a front lawn next to a home near the North Hill Senior Apartments complex.

The two victims who suffered critical injuries were flown to an area hospital. A third person in the vehicle was also injured. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No one in the house was injured in the crash.

“All of the injuries were sustained inside the vehicle,” Needham Police Chief John Schlitter said. “They’re still at the hospital. That’s our first priority to make sure they’re OK.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

There were no additional details available.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Needham police with an investigation.

Needham Police say 3 people in a BMW were injured including 2 with life threatening injuries after car slams into house on central Ave around 10am..no one in the house was hurt #7news pic.twitter.com/qAC48jANqL — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 29, 2021

