2 people critically injured in crash involving mail truck in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered potentially fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a mail truck in Longmeadow on Thursday, state police said.
State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section are at the scene of the 11:30 a.m. crash at the intersection of Longmeadow and South streets, according to state police.
No additional information was immediately released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
