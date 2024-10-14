BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people have died following a suspected carbon monoxide incident in Bedford, New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to a medical call at a home on Pulpit Road around 4 p.m. found a male and a female deceased, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bedford Police Chief Daniel A. Douidi, and Bedford Fire Chief Scott Hunter.

Their names have not been released.

While autopsies are scheduled for Monday, the preliminary investigation conducted by members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bedford Police Department indicates carbon monoxide was a factor.

The cause of the release of the suspected carbon monoxide remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

