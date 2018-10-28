2 people die while fishing in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island environmental officials say two people fishing from the rocky shore of a state park have died after being recovered from the surf.

A spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Management says the man and the woman, believed to be a couple, were recovered from the water off Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown by the Coast Guard shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. They were pronounced dead at Newport Hospital.

It appears a wave came over the rocks where the couple was standing and swept the woman into the water. The man apparently jumped in to try and save her.

No names were released.

Environmental Police estimated waves in the range of six to eight feet, generated by Saturday’s nor’easter, were breaking onto the ocean-facing coast of Jamestown.

