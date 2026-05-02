ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are praising the work of first responders in Essex after a town firefighter and police officer rescued two people and a dog from the Essex River after their sailboat ran aground and began to take on water on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard alerted the North Shore Regional 911 Center, which provides emergency dispatch services to Essex, at 8:12 p.m. that they received an emergency beacon for the 30-foot sailboat Jenny Lee, according to a joint statement issued by Essex Police Chief Thomas Shamshak Jr. and Essex Fire Chief Christian Hassel.

Chief Shamshak, who is also the Essex Harbormaster, responded and made contact with the Coast Guard. He established unified command and commenced a search for the vessel. He soon located the sailboat, listing heavily to one side, off Coffins Beach near mouth of the river.

Essex Deputy Fire Chief David Pereen, who is an Assistant Essex Harbormaster, and Essex Police Officer Joseph Fedullo, the Deputy Harbormaster, launched a 14-foot flatbottom fire-rescue skiff and approached the sailboat. Police Sgt. Daniel Bruce responded from his home in Essex and deployed the police department’s drone to assist.

After several minutes, rescuers located two men wading through frigid, chest-deep water. The fire boat brought the two people inside the rescue boat. They also rescued a small dog that was floating alongside the people inside a plastic tote.

The two men, brothers ages 28 and 30, were brought to shore. One of the brothers was able to walk, but the other was carried on the shoulders of Officer Fedullo approximately 250 yards through sand dunes to an area on 2 Penny Lane (2 Penny Lane is the street name, not the specific address) in Gloucester.

Two Gloucester Fire Department ambulances arrived shortly afterward and transported the two men to a local hospital for treatment for hypothermia. They were reported in stable condition.

The dog was reported to be in good condition.

“This was a tremendous example of teamwork by the Essex Police and Fire Departments, working in direct contact with the Coast Guard and our other mutual aid partners to respond quickly, locate the vessel in distress and put assets in the water to make three successful rescues this evening,” Chief Shamshak said. “Tonight’s rescue underscores the importance of proper training and effective communication for maritime hazards in communities like ours.”

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