2 people extricated from wreckage after violent Revere crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people had to be pulled from a mangled vehicle after a violent crash in Revere early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of crash on North Shore Road around 4:30 a.m. found a white Toyota wrapped around a utility pole, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed firefighters working to extricate the two people from the wreckage.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A third person self-extricated and refuse medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)