MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a drug bust in the parking lot of a used car dealership in Maynard Thursday morning, police announced.

Maynard police in a statement said a detective first noticed a car parked next to the dealership building on Great Road near 1:30 a.m. Police said the dealership was closed at the time. The car’s lights were off, and police said the detective saw two occupants inside.

Once a second detective arrived on scene, police said the pair of investigators spotted drugs and drug paraphernalia “in plain sight” in the car.

Detectives searched the car and found multiple forms of drugs, a stolen gun, cash, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police arrested 44-year-old Bridget McGrath, of Worcester and 44-year-old Ronald Anderson, of Holden and charged the pair with litany of drug and weapons charges.

Both McGrath and Anderson faced a judge for their arraignments on Friday, according to court records. Both McGrath and Anderson were ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. They are due back in court on Sept. 13.

