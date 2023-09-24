MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after Milford police said they uncovered an illegal dentist office operating out of the back of a local convenience store.

Milford police announced charges in the case on Saturday following what police described as an “extensive investigation” involving both the Milford Police Department and the Milford Board of Health.

Milford’s police chief later discussed the case on Monday, asking anyone who visited the dentist office to come forward to get checked out.

“My big concern is sepsis (and) infection,” said Police Chief Robbie Tusino.

Milford police said the dentist office in question was located at the Alternativa Convenience Store on Main Street.

One man, Juan Hermida Munoz, allegedly operated the dentist office within the store without a license, providing services including examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics and cleanings, according to police.

Munoz was subsequently summonsed to court charges including unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry.

The woman who leased Alternativa Convenience Store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, was summonsed on a charge of conspiracy, accused of sub-leasing a back office which was equipped with a dental chair, a drill and equipment to clean teeth and perform implants.

“When the Board of Health went in to do their regular inspection, they noticed something that wasn’t quite right with dental implants,” Tusino said. “So, they called detectives. The detectives went in there.”

Police said it is possible Munoz had some sort of dental training in his native Ecuador, with Tusino saying “We weren’t able to confirm or deny the dentist status in Ecuador at this point.”

“But we just know he’s not licensed in Massachusetts,” Tusino said.

A man who operates a business across the street from Alternative Convenience Store said he was not aware of the secret back room dental office.

He continued, saying people seeking dental care might not know about the dangers involved in a situation like this.

“Everybody who breaks the law has to get consequences,” said Wilson Valdez of Unienvios Multiservice Agency.

No further information on the whereabouts of Munoz and Guaman-Castro was available as of Monday afternoon.

