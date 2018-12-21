2 people facing charges after 16 stolen guns, including assault weapons, recovered in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges after authorities say 16 stolen firearms — including several semi-automatic weapons — were found during a search of a home in Pepperell.

Wayne Shay, 36, of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Sheri Napier, 36, of Dracut, were arrested after a joint investigation conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and Nashua, New Hampshire police produced information confirming that they were the suspects behind the recent thefts of firearms in Nashua, according to a joint statement issued Friday.

After they were taken into custody at a home in Dracut, authorities responded to an address in Pepperell, where they recovered 16 stolen firearms, 17 high-capacity magazines, a 100-round drum magazine, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Recovered were:

Three AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles;

Two AK-47 style semi-automatic rifles;

Two .357 Magnum revolvers;

An Uzi style semi-automatic rifle;

An M11 Tec 9 style semi-automatic firearm;

An SKS semi-automatic rifle;

A .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle;

A 22 caliber AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle;

A 16 gauge shotgun;

A .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol;

A 9mm semi-automatic pistol; and

A .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Shay and Napier are being held pending their arraignment in Ayer District Court as fugitives from justice on warrants out of New Hampshire.

State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office expect to lodge additional charges.

