HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two people were fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Hartford, officials announced.

The two people were hit by a southbound train shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Amtrak said in a news release. Their names were not immediately released.

None of the 23 passengers or crew members aboard the train was injured, the railroad said.

The collision occurred near Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue, Hartford police said. Trains were delayed for several hours while police investigated.

