2 people found unconscious inside burning apartment in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in a burning apartment in Reading early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on High Street around 3:30 a.m. found flames coming from third-story windows.

Crews rushed into the building and found one victim by the door of the burning apartment and a second victim further inside the unit, according to Reading Fire Chief Gregory Burns.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the two unconscious victims before transporting them to a local hospital. Their current conditions have not been released.

The remaining residents inside the 12-unit building were evacuated as firefighters extinguished the four-alarm blaze.

“They started banging on the doors and smoke started coming in when they opened the door and they’re like, ‘Get out get out get out!'” resident Ron Steenbruggen recalled.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

