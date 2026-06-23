CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was crushed underneath an oil tanker with two people inside in Chelsea on Tuesday morning.

The Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief said the two somehow managed to get out on their own despite the damage.

“Just from what I can see on each side, it’s amazing the passengers didn’t get injured more seriously.”

The father of the man who owns that car spoke to 7NEWS about how his son is doing. He wanted to remain anonymous.

“I saw it on the news,” he said. “There was a big crash, and I went to the hospital, and he was okay. He had scratches on his face.”

Chelsea fire, police, and a hazmat crew raced to the scene along Eastern Avenue early Tuesday morning.

They say the focus was getting the oil off the truck, but there was one big issue.

“For a while there we were unable to shut the vehicle off, so the vehicle was running with gasoline leaking. So it was a pretty extensive foam operation until we were able to get control of everything.”

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