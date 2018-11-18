2 people hit, killed by Christmas-themed train in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were hit and killed by a Christmas-themed train in Wareham.

Melissa Gaudette, 33, and the 36-year-old father of her three children, whose name has not been released, were killed by the train on Saturday evening.

The Cape Cod Central Rail was about 30 minutes into a dress rehearsal for the Christmas-themed train when investigators say the conductor tried to stop the train, activating the emergency brake before impact.

Passengers were stuck on the train for hours and say the teenagers working the holiday-themed train did a great job keeping the young kids distracted by reading them stories and singing songs.

This investigation into the incident is ongoing.

