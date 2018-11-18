2 people hit, killed by train in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after two people were struck and killed by a holiday train in Wareham on Saturday.

Officials responding to the area of 72 Minot Ave. about 8:15 p.m. say a male and a female, whose names were not released, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The train originated in Buzzards Bay and was carrying hundreds of first responders and their children at the time to two people were hit.

While police investigated what happened, the train’s Santa entertained children by telling them stories.

No passengers were injured.

State and traffic officials are working alongside Wareham police to determine why the victims were on the tracks in the first place.

