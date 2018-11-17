2 people hit, killed by train in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two people were struck and killed by a scenic train in Wareham on Saturday.

Officials responding to the area of 72 Minot Ave. about 8:15 p.m. say a male and a female, whose names were not released, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The train originated in Buzzards Bay and was carrying many passengers at the time to two people were hit.

No passengers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

