2 people hospitalized after Boston rollover crash damages police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Boston early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Tremont Street near Boston police headquarters and damaged an unoccupied and unmarked cruiser, according to police.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Crews were on scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)