2 people hospitalized after Cambridge rollover crash

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Cambridge on Monday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Third and Binney streets.

Both people had to be extricated from the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

Patients have been extricated. Two patients will be transported to med facilities. @CambridgeDPW is also en route to assist in clean-up. https://t.co/VxRKa0AsY8 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 22, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)