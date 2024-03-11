HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a car crashed into a body of water in Holden early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle in the water on Reservoir Street around 2:30 a.m. learned that the two occupants had made it safely out of the vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually towed out of the water and both occupants were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

