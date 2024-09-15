BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following an early morning crash between scooters and a vehicle in Roxbury overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Sunday determined the operator of the vehicle was uninjured and the two adults on scooters were hurt, according to Boston police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

