BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a shooting in South Boston left two men hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the area of Crowley Rogers Way shortly after midnight found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

An EMS crew transported the victim to a local hospital, while the second gunshot victim brought himself to the hospital, police said.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with yellow police tape as detectives searched for evidence.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

