2 people hospitalized after Hanson plane crash

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized after a plane crashed in Hanson.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 775 Monponsett St., which is located near Cranland Airport, after receiving a report of a plane crash around 4 p.m.

Hanson police say two people were on board the aircraft when it crashed and both were removed from the plane. One has been transported to Tufts Medical Center and the other was taken by medical helicopter to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

At approximately 4 pm Hanson Police and Fire responded to a reported plane crash in the water near Cranland Airport. Two people have been removed from the aircraft. Medflight is on scene. We will update you when we have more information. — Hanson Police Dept. (@HansonMAPolice) August 24, 2018

Troopers responding to assist with traffic and scene security at reported plane crash, area of 775 Monponsett St, Hanson. Unknown injuries/fatalities at this point. This is developing. We have no further info right now. We will tweet more when we have it. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 24, 2018

