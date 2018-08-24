2 people hospitalized after Hanson plane crash

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized after a plane crashed in Hanson.
Emergency crews responded to the area of 775 Monponsett St., which is located near Cranland Airport, after receiving a report of a plane crash around 4 p.m.
Hanson police say two people were on board the aircraft when it crashed and both were removed from the plane. One has been transported to Tufts Medical Center and the other was taken by medical helicopter to Mass General Hospital in Boston.
Their conditions were not immediately available.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
