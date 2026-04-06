BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed in Hyde Park Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to Readville Street for two people who suffered stab wounds.

Both were taken by EMS to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say the victims were attacked and the suspect fled the scene. A suspect was later taken into custody at a nearby car wash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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