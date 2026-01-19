CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a stolen car crashed into a building in Cambridge Monday afternoon near MIT.

One person inside the building suffered serious injuries.

Police say they saw a car that had been reported stolen drive off down Albany Street and they didn’t pursue the car due to safety reasons.

Minutes later, several 9-1-1 calls reported that a car had smashed into a building nearby.

Fire officials said that despite the crash, damage could have been way worse.

“Just like a curtain wall,” Cambridge fire chief Kenny Albert said. “No structural damage. And water was shut off to the building temporarily so that we can isolate a water leak.”

