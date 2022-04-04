DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Duxbury that left two people injured early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash in the area of Route 3 north between exits 20 and 22 found three heavily-damaged vehicles, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

Two people were taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox