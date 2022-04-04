DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Duxbury that left two people injured early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash in the area of Route 3 north between exits 20 and 22 found three heavily-damaged vehicles, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

Two people were taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Overnight DXFD responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash, Route 3 NB between exits 20 and 22. Duxbury Ambulance 1 and Kingston’s Ambulance 3 transported 2 injured occupants to South Shore Hospital with non life threatening injuries while Duxbury Engine 2 mitigated hazards. pic.twitter.com/SSolAxqntj — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 4, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)