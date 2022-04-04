DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Duxbury that left two people injured early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a crash in the area of Route 3 north between exits 20 and 22 found three heavily-damaged vehicles, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.
Two people were taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no additional details immediately available.
