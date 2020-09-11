2 people hospitalized following 3 vehicle pile-up in Rowley

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered serious injuries after they were involved in a three-vehicle pile-up Friday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police were called to an area near the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street for a crash involving a Toyota Camry, A Kia Telluride and Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a release issued by the department.

The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 71-year-old man, both of Topsfield, were transported by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with serious injuries. The woman was later transported by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington and the man was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Kia was traveling north on Route 1 and failed to yield when attempting to turn left onto Glen Street.

When the vehicle turned into the travel lane, it was struck by the Toyota traveling south. The impact of the crash pushed the vehicles into the Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also at the intersection.

No one else involved in the crash reported any injuries.

The driver of the Kia will likely be cited for motor vehicle violations, however, the incident is currently under investigation by the Rowley Police Department.

