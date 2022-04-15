DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after they were shot in broad daylight in Dorchester.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Columbus Avenue for reports of the incident and later found a second person nearby who had also been shot.

Both are expected to survive.

“They don’t care if it’s light, dark, they don’t care,” said one man who lives near the scene. “If they’re mad, they’re angry, they’ll do what they do. That’s the world we live in today — unfortunately.”

An investigation is underway however no further details have been made public.

