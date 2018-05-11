2 people hurt, at least 7 cars damaged after driver of U-Haul loses control in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Two people were injured and nine cars were damaged after the driver of a U-Haul lost control in Roxbury on Friday evening.

The crash happened at Parker and Gurney streets in Roxbury. Boston police are now on the scene and are looking for the driver, who allegedly fled the scene.

