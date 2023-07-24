HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter on Monday after an explosion inside a home in Holliston, police said.

The explosion happened in the area of Westfield Drive.

SKY7-HD over the scene on Monday afternoon showed roughly one dozen firefighters in the front yard of the home.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)