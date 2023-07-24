HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter on Monday after an explosion inside a home in Holliston, police said. 

The explosion happened in the area of Westfield Drive. 

SKY7-HD over the scene on Monday afternoon showed roughly one dozen firefighters in the front yard of the home. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox