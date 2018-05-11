2 people hurt, several cars damaged after driver loses control of U-Haul in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Two people were injured and several cars were damaged when a driver lost control of a U-Haul truck in Roxbury Friday evening.

Boston police are now at the scene at the intersection of Parker and Gurney streets and are looking for the driver, who allegedly fled after the crash.

7News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as the situation develops.

