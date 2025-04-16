WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized following a house fire in Westboro Tuesday, officials said.
Emergency crews responded to McTaggart Street to find a well-involved structure fire, according to the Westboro Fire Department.
Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the home. The roof collapsed during the firefight.
A Westboro firefighter and a civilian were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.
Officials said the fire caused an estimated $1.2 million in damage. The department determined the fire was accidental.
