CHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Two people, including a toddler, have died in head-on collision in Chester, Vermont, police said.

Police said a minivan traveling erratically on Route 103 without headlights veered into the other lane and struck a car on Wednesday night.

The driver of the minivan, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, police said. A 2-year-old passenger in the other vehicle died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.

