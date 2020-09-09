WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted two people Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man in Weymouth.

Kelsey Debello, 29, of Weymouth, faces an indictment for murder, while Shawn Inglis, 24, of Weymouth, was indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder, according to the Norfolk District Attorneys Office.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing near Queen Anne’s Gate apartment complex in the area of Colonels Drive around 10:15 p.m. on May 7 found Ryan M. Martin suffering from stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

Martin was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An arraignment date has not been set for Debello nor Inglis.

