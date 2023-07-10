BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured and two people were taken into custody Monday after a shooting outside Brockton District Court, police said.

Brockton police in a statement said officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a “stay-in-place” order went into effect for the area around the shooting site, including City Hall, the Brockton Public Schools central building, the Brockton Board of Health building and the city War Memorial.

The stay-in-place had been lifted as of around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said a male and a female were injured. The female had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police said the male’s condition was currently being assessed as of around 2:30 p.m.

Police did not identify the people who were taken into custody but said a gun was also recovered.

Police said “there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” adding that the incident “appears to be an isolated event.”

Brockton police said their investigation into the shooting was active and ongoing as of Monday afternoon and asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information to reach out.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)